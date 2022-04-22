Last updated on .From the section Counties

Shan Masood has scored 611 runs at an average of 152.75 this season

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day two) Leicestershire 213: Evans 63; Conners 4-62 Derbyshire 437-4: Masood 219, Madsen 94 Derbyshire (7 pts) lead Leicestershire (2 pts) by 224 runs Scorecard

Pakistan international Shan Masood became the first player in Derbyshire history to post back-to-back double centuries as Leicestershire's bowlers were put to the sword on day two of the County Championship match at the Uptonsteel County Ground.

The 32-year-old opener was out for 219, outscoring Leicestershire's team, having hit 24 fours and a six as Derbyshire racked up 401 runs in the day to reach 437-4 and lead by 224.

Wayne Madsen made 94 and Mattie McKiernan ended the day 63 not out.

Masood's magnificent innings followed his 239 in last week's draw against Sussex, giving him an aggregate of 611 runs from his first four innings for Derbyshire, another county record.

Left-arm spinner Callum Parkinson finally claimed his wicket this time, bowling him with a ball that turned sharply from outside the left-hander's off stump.

Masood turned for the pavilion but could leave the field only after every Leicestershire player, led by Parkinson, had offered a handshake of congratulation on a superb exhibition of high-class batting.

Report supplied by the ECB reporters' Network.