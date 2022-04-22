County Championship: Ben Slater and Lyndon James hit hundreds for Nottinghamshire
|LV= County Championship Division Two, The Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day two)
|Durham 203: Dickson 54; Patterson-White 5-54
|Nottinghamshire 371-3: Slater 164*, James 105*; Potts 3-88
|Notts (7 pts) lead Durham (2 pts) by 141 runs
|Scorecard
Unbeaten centuries from Ben Slater and Lyndon James provided Nottinghamshire with a dominant platform against Durham on day two of their County Championship Division Two game at Chester-le-Street.
Slater was imperious from the start of the day to the close on 164 not out, reaching three figures for the first time in a year in first-class cricket.
James played an equally impressive knock to notch his maiden first-class hundred, with the two players sharing an unbroken stand of 216 for the fourth wicket, handing their side a lead of 141 runs to take into day three.
Matthew Potts claimed figures of 3-88 on a difficult day for the home side on a placid pitch.
