Ben Slater is eight runs short of his first-class best score of 172

LV= County Championship Division Two, The Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day two) Durham 203: Dickson 54; Patterson-White 5-54 Nottinghamshire 371-3: Slater 164*, James 105*; Potts 3-88 Notts (7 pts) lead Durham (2 pts) by 141 runs Scorecard

Unbeaten centuries from Ben Slater and Lyndon James provided Nottinghamshire with a dominant platform against Durham on day two of their County Championship Division Two game at Chester-le-Street.

Slater was imperious from the start of the day to the close on 164 not out, reaching three figures for the first time in a year in first-class cricket.

James played an equally impressive knock to notch his maiden first-class hundred, with the two players sharing an unbroken stand of 216 for the fourth wicket, handing their side a lead of 141 runs to take into day three.

Matthew Potts claimed figures of 3-88 on a difficult day for the home side on a placid pitch.

Report supplied by the ECB reporters' Network.