Jordan Thompson (right) went into the match with a first-class bowling average of 20.77

LV= County Championship Division One, The County Ground, Northampton (day two) Yorkshire 296 & 85-1: Lyth 41* Northants 204: Gay 65; Thompson 4-54 Yorkshire (5 pts) lead Northants (4 pts) by 177 runs Scorecard

Yorkshire took control against Northants as they bowled their hosts out for 204 before closing their second innings on 85-1, leading by 177.

Jordan Thompson took 4-54 and Matt Revis 3-43, including the key wicket of New Zealand opener Will Young for 33.

Only Emilio Gay's 65 offered anything significant for Northants as they conceded a first-innings lead of 92.

Openers Adam Lyth and Dimuth Karunaratne then went steaming along as the visitors' lead quickly grew.

Northants resumed day two on 26-2 replying to Yorkshire's 296 in their first innings and Gay and Young shared 55 for the fourth wicket.

But Young had his off stump knocked out by Thompson and the hosts failed to get any other significant partnership together.

Gay eventually fell trying to work Dom Bess' off-spin to leg but he overbalanced and flicked a catch via his pad to leg slip.

With a big first-innings lead, Karunaratne and Lyth took 57 from the first 11 overs of their second innings before the Sri Lankan was bowled by Luke Procter for 36.

But with Lyth unbeaten on 41, Yorkshire are perfectly placed to take the game out of Northants' reach on day three.