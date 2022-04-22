Last updated on .From the section Counties

James Vince (left) and Liam Dawson (right) shared a stand of 82

LV= County Championship Division One, The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day two) Kent 305: Bell-Drummond 149; Barker 6-53 Hampshire 337-4: Vince 111; Gilchrist 3-71 Hampshire (5 pts) lead Kent (3 pts) by 32 runs Scorecard

A typically-stylish century from James Vince helped Hampshire take control on the second day against Kent at Canterbury.

Captain Vince's fluent 111 off 118 balls was the spine of the home side's strong reply as Kent took their first innings from 271-7 to 305 all out.

Nick Gubbins (69) and Liam Dawson (63 not out) lent trusty support as they closed on 337-4, a lead of 32.

Earlier Keith Barker ended with 6-53 as Kent's innings was quickly wrapped up.

The all-rounder carried on the home side's good work with the new ball late on day one with the early wickets of Darren Stevens and Nathan Gilchrist to complete his first five-wicket haul of the season.

After the loss of the in-form Joe Weatherley for 18, Kent sensed the door was ajar when Ian Holland fell lbw to a cracker from Nathan Gilchrist that nipped back off the seam to leave them 57-2

But Vince unfurled his trademark princely cover drives and was equally dismissive through the leg side when the bowlers strayed too close to his pads.

He brought up his fifty off 48 balls with 40 of those coming in boundaries as he and Gubbins rattled along putting on 136 before the latter poked Gilchrist to Jordan Cox.

Vince's only real scare came on 68 when he inside edged another cover drive off Gilchrist just past his stumps down to the fine-leg boundary. He went on to reach his 27th first-class hundred off 99 deliveries and it was a surprise when he was eventually out, steering Gilchrist to Cox at first slip for 111 having caressed 19 boundaries.

Dawson duly completed his half-century with wicketkeeper Ben Brown unbeaten on 42 in a stand of 62 as Hampshire continued to turn the screw.