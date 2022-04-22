Last updated on .From the section Counties

Josh Bohannon also scored a century in the pre-season game against Loughborough University

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day two) Gloucestershire 252: Harris 67; Hassan 6-47 Lancashire 289-3: Bohannon 142*, Wells (59); Zafar 2-65 Lancashire (5 pts) lead Gloucestershire (3 pts) by 37 runs Scorecard

Josh Bohannon's fine unbeaten century put Lancashire in command of their County Championship game against Gloucestershire on day two.

Resuming on 11-1, Bohannon made 142 not out as Lancashire closed on 289-3 in their first innings, leading by 37.

The 25-year-old shared century stands with opener Luke Wells (59) and Steven Croft (34) and is now in sight of his first-class best of 174.

Pakistan spinner Zafar Gohar (2-65) was the pick of the Gloucestershire attack.

Bohannon and Wells were untroubled in the morning session as Wells brought up his half-century just before lunch to take Lancashire to 103-1.

Zafar finally made the breakthrough early in the afternoon when he pinned Wells on the back foot and the former Sussex batter was given out lbw.

Bohannon went to his fourth first-class century off 213 balls just after tea, clipping Ajeet Singh-Dale to the fine-leg rope.

Zafar picked up his second wicket in the early evening sunshine at Old Trafford as Croft missed a sweep and was bowled.

But Bohannon and captain Dane Vilas continued Lancashire's dominance with an unbroken stand of 55 to take them to stumps in excellent shape.