Last updated on .From the section Counties

New Worcestershire skipper Brett D'Oliveira made it back-to-back centuries

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day one) Worcestershire 338-5: D'Oliveira 106*, Pollock 77, Barnard 75; Haines 3-46 Sussex: Yet to bat Worcestershire 3 pts, Sussex 1 pt Scorecard

Brett D'Oliveira struck his second century in two games since becoming Worcestershire captain on the opening day of their County Championship match with injury-hit Sussex at New Road.

The 30-year-old followed his unbeaten 134 against Leicestershire with another superb knock of 106 not out to steer his side to 338-5 by the close.

Opener Ed Pollock's rapid 77 got the innings off to a flying start.

D'Oliveira and Ed Barnard (75) then shared a fifth-wicket stand of 166.

Sussex stuck to their task on a wicket that was not straightforward for batting with some movement all day - and Tom Haines, fresh from his early season batting exploits, ended with figures of 17-3-46-3.

But the visitors were left to regret Tom Alsop at first slip dropping D'Oliveira on 19 off Henry Crocombe.

D'Oliveira took over the captaincy reins from Joe Leach this summer and is certainly so far thriving on the extra responsibility.

He was made to work hard for his runs in the 90s but a single off Crocombe took him to three figures off 216 balls with 11 boundaries.