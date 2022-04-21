Sam Conners (centre) is congratulated by team-mates after taking the wicket of Harry Swindells

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day one) Leicestershire 213: Evans 63; Conners 4-62 Derbyshire 36-1: Masood 20* Leicestershire 1pt, Derbyshire 3pts Scorecard

Derbyshire seamer Sam Conners continued his fine start to the season by taking 4-62 as Leicestershire were dismissed for 213 on the opening day of the County Championship clash between East Midlands rivals.

Opener Sam Evans top-scored with 63, South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder made 39 on his Leicestershire debut and Ed Barnes an unbeaten 34 but it was another disappointing first innings by the home side, who have picked up only four batting points from the first three matches of the season.

Sri Lanka Test fast bowler Suranga Lakmal, wicketless against Sussex last week, finished with 2-52 and saw two slip catches spilled, and 19-year-old seamer Nick Potts looked a decent prospect with 2-32 in only his second senior appearance.

But 23-year-old Conners was Derbyshire's brightest spark with the ball, raising his wickets tally for the season to 14.

Skipper Colin Ackermann chose to bat first on a green-tinged pitch but Leicestershire struggled, losing four wickets for 68 runs before lunch and another three in the afternoon.

Mulder, who tested positive for Covid-19 while on Test duty earlier this month, survived a low chance to Alex Thomson at slip off Lakmal on one but grew in assuredness and picked up half a dozen boundaries as he and Evans built a partnership.

After his match-saving half-century at Chester-le-Street, Evans completed another but then gave his wicket away with a poor shot, hanging his bat out to a ball from Conners to give an easy slip catch - and Ed Barnes' 34 not out apart, the innings subsided.

Derbyshire closed on 36-1 in reply, having lost skipper Billy Godleman, but Pakistan star Shan Masood, already past 400 runs for the season in just his fourth innings for the county, was unbeaten on 20.

Report supplied by the ECB reporters' Network