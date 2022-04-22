Last updated on .From the section Counties

Middlesex wicketkeeper John Simpson has played three one-day internationals for England

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day two) Glamorgan 122 & 104-6: Labuschagne 23; Roland-Jones 3-35 Middlesex 336: Simpson 104*; Harris 4-68 Glamorgan (3pts) trail Middlesex (6 pts) by 110 runs with 4 wickets remaining Scorecard

Middlesex are on the brink of a crushing win over Glamorgan after dominating day two in Cardiff.

Resuming on 171-6, the visitors posted a total of 336 - a first-innings lead of 214 - thanks to John Simpson's measured unbeaten century.

In reply, Glamorgan laboured to 104-6 before bad light stopped play.

Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones shone with 3-35, while Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed Marnus Labuschagne for the seventh time in eight innings.

The battle between Pakistan paceman Afridi and Australia's Labuschagne, the world's number one-ranked Test batter, had generated much excitement ahead of this encounter.

And while their personal duel has provided plenty of entertainment, the contest as a whole is effectively over after a severely one-sided second day.

Whereas the first day saw 16 wickets tumble in bowler-friendly conditions, Middlesex made the pitch look like a perfectly decent batting surface as they amassed a decisive first-innings lead.

Wicketkeeper Simpson compiled a near-chanceless century to anchor his team's innings, while Roland-Jones hit an aggressive 65 and Afridi chipped in with a gung-ho 29.

Glamorgan's response never got going in earnest as they lost wickets at regular intervals.

Openers David Lloyd and Andrew Salter were bowled by Roland-Jones and Tom Helm for 22 and seven and, although Labuschagne struck some elegant shots as he counter-attacked, the Australian succumbed to an in-swinging Afridi delivery lbw.

Martin Andersson dismissed Kiran Carlson lbw with his first ball, before Roland-Jones picked up the wickets of Chris Cooke and Callum Taylor - both caught behind - in an exemplary bowling performance.

Sam Northeast and Michael Neser will resume Glamorgan's innings on Saturday on 21 and 22 respectively but, with the hosts still trailing by 110, a heavy defeat looks inevitable.