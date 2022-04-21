Last updated on .From the section Counties

Liam Patterson-White (right) took five wickets on the first day at The Riverside

LV= County Championship Division Two, The Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day one) Durham 203: Dickson 54; Patterson-White 5-54 Nottinghamshire 50-0: Hameed 23*, Slater 23* Durham 1pt, Nottinghamshire 3pts Scorecard

Five wickets from Liam Patterson-White put Nottinghamshire firmly in the driving seat on day one against Durham at Chester-le-Street as the hosts failed to capitalise on a good start.

A rapid opening to the morning session saw a 50 partnership reached after the first hour and Sean Dickson pass the same mark individually.

Notts then removed both openers to help sow the seeds of a batting collapse, with Dane Paterson removing Michael Jones while Luke Fletcher pinned Dickson lbw for his 600th professional wicket.

The visitors continued to plug away, with Patterson-White spinning his way through the hosts' line-up and claiming the prized wickets of Scott Borthwick and Keegan Petersen to help reduce them to 135-5.

Fletcher, Paterson and James Pattinson all chimed in with wickets to reduce the home side to 230 all out, and Liam Trevaskis was forced to retire hurt after being hit twice on the head by Pattinson bouncers.

Patterson-White took the spotlight after lunch, cleaning up the tail to complete his five-fer, collecting the wickets of concussion substitute George Drissell and finally Ben Raine (36) to end the innings.

Ben Slater and Haseeb Hameed then watchfully saw out the day to leave Notts 50 without loss at stumps.

Report supplied by the ECB reporters' Network