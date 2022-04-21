Last updated on .From the section Counties

Gareth Berg took 5-58 against Yorkshire on the opening day at The County Ground

LV= County Championship Division One, The County Ground, Northampton (day one) Yorkshire 296: Brook 84, Malan 64, Thompson 51; Berg 5-58 Northants 26-2 Points Scorecard

Gareth Berg took 5-58 as Northamptonshire bowled Yorkshire out for 296 before closing the day on 26-2.

Having lost the toss, Berg took three early wickets to leave the visitors 22-3 before Dawid Malan and Harry Brook settled their side in a stand of 131.

Malan fell for 64 and Brook made 84 before a collapse of 3-3 in 11 balls.

From 206-7 Jordan Thompson picked up the pieces to make 51 and then took two wickets in two balls as Yorkshire finished a fluctuating day well.

After Berg's early blows, Yorkshire were well placed at 203-4 but Harry Duke, for 22, and then Brook both chopped Ben Sanderson into their stumps.

Brook played with pleasant fluency as he followed up scores of 101 and 56 not out at Bristol last week.

He drove Matt Kelly through point, punched him through cover and pulled Simon Kerrigan's left-arm spin for six on his way to fifty in only 58 balls.

His stand with Malan brought Yorkshire away from trouble but it needed another partnership - 69 for the eighth wicket - between Thompson and Matt Revis, who finished unbeaten on 31, to ensure Yorkshire had a score to work with.

Thompson then came round the wicket to beat Ricardo Vasconcelos' inside edge and win an lbw before some bounce outside off saw nightwatchman Kerrigan edge to first slip.