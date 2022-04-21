Last updated on .From the section Counties

Hassan Ali enjoyed his 17th first-class five-wicket haul but his first in England

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day one) Gloucestershire 252: Harris 67, Dent 52, Higgins 51* Lancashire 11-1 Lancashire 3 pts, Gloucestershire 2 pts Scorecard

Pakistan paceman Hassan Ali had a home debut to remember in Manchester with 6-47 to bowl out Gloucestershire for 252 before Lancashire closed on 11-1.

Lancashire endured a wicketless morning, including England legend Jimmy Anderson on his first appearance since the fourth Ashes Test in January.

But a 119-run stand from Marcus Harris (67) and Chris Dent (52) was broken by Hassan in the 41st over.

And Gloucestershire collapsed before one late run-out scalp in reply.

Off the second ball of the final over, George Balderson fell short answering a run-out call from Luke Wells.

