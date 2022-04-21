County Championship: Hassan Ali takes 6-47 on home debut as Lancashire bowl out Gloucestershire
|LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day one)
|Gloucestershire 252: Harris 67, Dent 52, Higgins 51*
|Lancashire 11-1
|Lancashire 3 pts, Gloucestershire 2 pts
|Scorecard
Pakistan paceman Hassan Ali had a home debut to remember in Manchester with 6-47 to bowl out Gloucestershire for 252 before Lancashire closed on 11-1.
Lancashire endured a wicketless morning, including England legend Jimmy Anderson on his first appearance since the fourth Ashes Test in January.
But a 119-run stand from Marcus Harris (67) and Chris Dent (52) was broken by Hassan in the 41st over.
And Gloucestershire collapsed before one late run-out scalp in reply.
Off the second ball of the final over, George Balderson fell short answering a run-out call from Luke Wells.
More to follow.