Daniel Bell-Drummond scored 149 off 231 balls for Kent

LV= County Championship Division One, The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day one) Kent 271-7: Bell-Drummond 149, Cox 51; Barker 4-36 Hampshire: Yet to bat Kent 2pts, Hampshire 2pts Scorecard

Daniel Bell-Drummond's century helped Kent to 271 for seven against Hampshire, after a fluctuating first day at Canterbury.

Bell-Drummond hit 149 from 231 balls, with 25 fours and a six, as he put on 126 for the fourth wicket with Jordan Cox, who made 51.

The hosts were on top for the first two sessions, but Hampshire used the new ball to bowl themselves back into contention, Keith Barker ending the day with four for 36 and Mohammad Abbas taking two for 57.

Abbas struck in the seventh over, getting Zak Crawley caught behind for seven after Kent had won the toss and chosen to bat, in sunny but blustery conditions at the St. Lawrence.

Bell-Drummond, who had struggled in his three previous innings this season, came in at three and brought up his fifty just before lunch, cutting Mason Crane to the deep-backward point boundary. He cracked two further fours in the same over, leaving Kent on 97 for one at the end of the morning session.

Ben Compton was out shortly after the resumption, for under three figures for the first time this season, when Barker took his off stump for 27, ending a stand of 98.

Barker then removed Tawanda Muyeye for one, strangling him down the leg side where he was caught by Ben Brown.

The scoring rate slowed to a crawl for the next hour, but when Crane returned Bell-Drummond hit him for successive fours to bring up his hundred.

Kent were 177 for three at tea and Bell-Drummond ramped up the pressure early in the evening session, smashing Felix Organ for six over long on.

When Kyle Abbott finally trapped Bell-Drummond lbw in the 85th over, the momentum shifted. Although Cox reached 50, Barker then had Ollie Robinson caught behind for seven and Cox was caught behind off Abbas.

Barker subsequently removed Matt Milnes for four, caught by Liam Dawson at second slip, leaving Darren Stevens, who was unbeaten on 13 and Hamid Qadri (two not out) to bat out the final two overs.

Report supplied by the ECB reporters' Network