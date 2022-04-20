Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Kieron Pollard made his ODI debut in 2007 and his T20 international debut in 2008

West Indies limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard has retired from international cricket.

All-rounder Pollard hit 2,706 runs and took 55 wickets in 123 one-day internationals, while he scored 1,569 runs and claimed 42 wickets in 101 Twenty20 internationals.

The 34-year-old took over as permanent ODI and T20 captain in 2019.

Pollard said leading West Indies in 63 matches in total was the "highest honour" of his career.

"As I move on and make room for those who will carry the game forward in West Indian colours, know that I will always be supporting in whatever way I can," he added.

"It is with profound gratitude for living my dream that I now raise my bat in salute to all that is West Indies cricket."

Pollard, a powerful right-handed hitter and seam bowler, was part of the West Indies' 2012 World T20 winning side.

He is currently playing for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, having won five titles with the franchise since joining in 2010.

Pollard will play for London Spirit during this summer's Hundred after being chosen with the first pick of the 2022 draft.