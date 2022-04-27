Close menu

Ben Stokes: England to name all-rounder as new Test captain to succeed Joe Root

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments59

Ben Stokes is expected to be named England Test captain later on Thursday, taking over from Joe Root.

All-rounder Stokes, 30, has scored 5,061 runs and taken 174 wickets in 79 Tests and had been vice-captain across two spells since 2017.

Batter Root, 31, stepped down after five years in charge, having led England in a record 64 Tests.

Stokes' first Test as permanent England captain will be against world champions New Zealand at Lord's on 2 June.

He previously captained England in the first Test defeat by West Indies in 2020 when Root missed the match to attend the birth of his second child.

Stokes also led the one-day international side to a 3-0 series victory over Pakistan last summer after a Covid outbreak forced England to name an entirely new squad.

He took a break from cricket in July for his mental wellbeing and to allow a finger injury to heal but returned to the England squad for the Ashes series.

Following England's tour of the West Indies in March, Stokes has been suffering pain in his left knee, but is hoping to make a return for county side Durham in May.

New managing director of England men's cricket Rob Key has appointed Stokes as captain in his first major act since taking over the role from Andrew Strauss, who had stepped in on an interim basis following the sacking of Ashley Giles in February.

England are also in the process of filling their head coach vacancy after Chris Silverwood was sacked in February following the 4-0 Ashes defeat by Australia in the winter.

England plan to appoint separate coaches for the Test and white-ball sides, a change to the recent set-up.

Root stepped down as captain earlier this month, citing the "toll" the job had on him, after a 1-0 series defeat by West Indies.

England are winless in nine Tests and have only one won of their past 17 matches.

Ben Stokes relives his special summer of cricket

After three Tests against New Zealand in June, England face India in the rescheduled fifth Test in July, before three Tests against South Africa in August and September.

Stokes' journey to Test captain

Stokes made his Test debut during the 2013-14 Ashes in Australia, with the left-handed batter hitting his maiden Test century in his second match in Perth.

He missed the 2014 World Twenty20 with a broken hand sustained when punching a locker on a tour of the West Indies and subsequently drifted in and out of the England set-up, missing the 2015 50-over World Cup.

He returned to hit the fastest Test century seen at Lord's - 101 from 85 balls against New Zealand in 2015 - before smashing England's fastest Test double century against South Africa in January 2016.

The all-rounder was appointed Test vice-captain when Root took over the captaincy in 2017.

Stokes was arrested after a fight outside a Bristol nightclub in 2017, which led to him missing the 2017-18 Ashes in Australia and being stripped of the vice-captaincy. He was later found not guilty of affray and was reinstated as vice-captain in July 2019.

In the summer of 2019 Stokes played two incredible innings, first rescuing England in the final of their Men's World Cup win and then producing his astonishing 135 not out against Australia in the Ashes at Headingley. The performances saw him named BBC Sports Personality of the Year that December.

In 2020 Stokes missed England matches for compassionate leave and later that year his father Ged died after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Stokes returned for England in the winter of 2020-21 but, after breaking his finger at the Indian Premier League and rushing back to captain a depleted side against Pakistan, he missed the entire series against India last summer after announcing an indefinite break.

After returning he had a difficult Ashes series, hitting two fifties and taking four wickets, but rediscovered his form with a brilliant century against West Indies in March.

Comments

Join the conversation

60 comments

  • Comment posted by Shiningwit, today at 10:02

    Don't they ever learn?

  • Comment posted by Goodo, today at 10:02

    Batsman. Stop saying batter. Stop trying to change things that don't need changing and force your views on the rest of us.

  • Comment posted by BillStreetchicken, today at 10:02

    Best of luck to him but I can't help feeling this will be too much given his responsibilities with the bat, ball and field. He also pushes himself to the limit which is good to see but makes him vulnerable to injury. Didn't go well for Botham or Flintoff, hope I'm wrong about Stokes

  • Comment posted by barfield5870, today at 10:01

    England don't learn! Making your prize allrounder captain never works out well. Remember Botham, Flintoff......

  • Comment posted by KIP, today at 10:00

    Think it's a really bad idea. Both and Freddie couldn't do it as well being all rounder and top player. Should be Broady short term.

  • Comment posted by Humphrey-E, today at 10:00

    Not my first choice but still a good one. He is capable of playing that captains knock that gets the team out of trouble.

    To all those saying Abell. You need test match experience before becoming captain. It is too much pressure on one man to make their debut and be the captain.

    As long as stokes doesn’t over-bowl himself we should be in for an entertaining summer.

    Come on England!!!!

  • Comment posted by CP88, today at 09:59

    Good luck to him, a great cricketer and a leader. I don't know if he has much in the way of captaincy experience and if he is a great tactician is unknown. Hope it won't impact on his performance either.

    I would have plucked someone from the counties who is a proven captain, and in form - at the moment Vince and Malan would be on my list. Need a solid tactician more than anything else right now.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 10:01

      twinprime replied:
      How do you know he's a great leader? That bit is pure speculation.

  • Comment posted by OliverDMcCall, today at 09:59

    I guess it's because he's the only other consistent starter? Don't think he'll be a great captain though given his mental health struggles.

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 09:58

    Backwards step as is Rob Key

  • Comment posted by Dave Jones, today at 09:58

    So, more importantly, who will be vice captain (as they'll probably be needed more often than not...

  • Comment posted by Toony, today at 09:57

    The only standout choice other than the incumbert. Problem though recently has been his injury record. How often will he captain?

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 10:00

      twinprime replied:
      The incumbent was a standout choice? Are you serious - he couldn't captain as was obvious.

      Problem with Stokes is he's the Gareth Bale of cricket - injured all the time - plus questionable character on top of that.

  • Comment posted by goochs 333, today at 09:57

    I can see this is not going to work, his game will get worse already suffering from stress.

  • Comment posted by dancro1, today at 09:57

    I don't understand why they have rushed this appointment, a new coach is now presented with a situation where the best player is captain. I like Stokes, he's genuinely world class, and is the obvious choice, but so were Flintoff and KP. The problem isn't with Stokes, it's that England only have 2 guaranteed starters in Root and Stokes, the new coach needs to rectify that and then choose a leader.

  • Comment posted by fubber, today at 09:56

    It has to be Stokes because he is the only player other than Root guaranteed to be in the side. If not him, then who? It’s a sad indictment of where England are at the moment; but he’ll still do an excellent job.

  • Comment posted by Yarders, today at 09:56

    Think Board would have been better as short term until new coach settled in. Stokes' mental health is a worry with extra pressure of captain. Who ever gets it good luck to them.

  • Comment posted by brexit growing fiasco, today at 09:56

    It is what it is
    https://www.telegraph.co.uk/cricket/2021/04/06/brexit-dashed-england-ambitions-county-crickets-best-spinner/

  • Comment posted by tv, today at 09:56

    Not many options to choose from but he's the best candidate for the job. He's got to get his fighting spirit back and has to be well supported by the team and management. He's too good a player to lose to stress and mental health issues.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 09:55

    Only option but think he has enough on his plate as an all rounder already.

    So much is made of being captain in other sports eg football but they do virtually nothing. Cricket it's such a key position and the captain has to make a dozen decisions an over.

  • Comment posted by unknown, today at 09:54

    He is the only real option to rescue this team. Wish him all the best and hopefully fingers crossed he turns this team around.

  • Comment posted by deanccfc, today at 09:54

    Ben just needs to play, not this. Too much pressure for someone with his mental health troubles.

Top Stories

Cricket on the BBC

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport