Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australian-born Stewart featured for Kent in their successful Vitality Blast campaign last summer

Sussex have signed all-rounder Grant Stewart on a one-month loan from Kent.

Stewart, 28, made his first-class debut for Kent in 2017 and gained recognition the following year when the club won promotion, scoring his maiden century against Middlesex from 73 balls.

He was part of the Kent Spitfires team that won the Vitality Blast last year.

The right-arm fast bowler will be available for Sussex's next County Championship fixture with Worcestershire.

"With the level of injuries we have in the squad currently, to be able to get a player of Grant's all-round ability is fantastic, especially as it will help to give balance to our side," said Sussex performance director Keith Greenfield.