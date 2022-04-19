Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Gareth Delany hit his first List A century in Ireland Wolves' recent series against Namibia

Ireland all-rounder Gareth Delany hopes to feature in a busy summer schedule after impressing for the Wolves.

India, New Zealand and Afghanistan will visit Ireland while there are also two T20s against South Africa in Bristol.

Delany averaged 70.50 with the bat and took 10 wickets for Ireland Wolves in the recent tour of Namibia.

"My main aim was to make a case to be included in the upcoming ODI squads for a really exciting summer of cricket, so I was pretty happy," said Delany.

Delany, who made his international debut in 2019, will also hope to catch the eye in the Interprovincial Series with Munster Reds.

Ireland will be in T20 World Cup action in October and securing a place in the squad for the trip to Australia is another target for Delany.

"There was a definite buzz among the group when the India games were announced, after the massive crowds and atmosphere when they were here back in 2018," added the 24-year-old.

"As a group we want to play as much cricket against the top teams as possible and that is certainly the case this summer."

"With T20s, it's probably harder to put a consistent run of good performances together given the nature of the format.

"But if I can put in some match-winning performances with the bat and ball for Munster at Inter-Pro level, and perform at international level during the summer, it puts me in a good place to be part of that World Cup squad come October."