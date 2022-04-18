Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Marsh has played 131 times for Australia

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been taken to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 while at the Indian Premier League.

Marsh's IPL team the Delhi Capitals said his condition is being "closely monitored" by their medical staff.

There have been further cases at the Capitals but all are asymptomatic.

Marsh, 30, played his first game at this year's IPL on Saturday when he featured in the Capitals' 16-run defeat by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The remaining members of the Capitals squad are isolation in their hotel rooms and will be tested regularly, the team said.

The Capitals are due to play the Punjab Kings on Wednesday in their next fixture.