Buttler's hundred is his third in seven IPL innings

Indian Premier League, Mumbai Rajasthan Royals 217-5 Buttler 103 (61), Samson 38 (19); Narine 2-21 Kolkata Knight Riders Yet to bat Scorecard

England's Jos Buttler continued his stunning form at the Indian Premier League with his second century of this year's tournament for Rajasthan Royals.

Buttler, the 2022 IPL's top run-scorer, hit 103 from 61 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Royals' 217-5.

The 31-year-old became only the sixth player to score multiple hundreds in the same IPL season.

He hit nine fours and five sixes before being caught at fine leg off Pat Cummins in the 17th over.

It is his third IPL ton and follows his knock of 100 against Mumbai Indians earlier in this year's competition.

Buttler, who put on 97 for the first wicket with Devdutt Padikkal and reached three figures by hitting Australia Test captain Cummins for a big six over long-on, has scored 375 runs at an average of 75 in six matches in this IPL season.

He leads the run-scoring chart by 140 runs ahead of India and Lucknow Super Giants batter KL Rahul.