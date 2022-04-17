Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Former England and Kent batter Rob Key has been named the managing director of England men's cricket.

Key takes on the role from Andrew Strauss, who had stepped in on an interim basis following the sacking of Ashley Giles in February.

Giles' departure from the job - which he had taken up in December 2018 - followed England's 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia.

"It is an absolute honour to take up this role," Key said.

"The chance to have an impact and make a difference is an opportunity given to very few and I will give it everything I have to try to shape the next great era of English men's cricket."

He will start immediately, and give up his commentary role with Sky Sports.

In addition to his broadcasting work, Key been involved with cricket administration since his retirement in 2016. Among his roles, he has been a member of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Performance Cricket Committee.

He comes in at a time when England are seeking a new head coach and Test captain. Chris Silverwood was sacked as head coach following the Ashes defeat in Australia, while Joe Root announced on Friday that he was relinquishing the captaincy.

Root's final series in charge had been a defeat by the West Indies - England's fourth series defeat in a row.

"Although at this current moment it has been a challenging time in English cricket, I also think it's as exciting a time as I can remember," Key said.

In contrast to those Test failings, England's white-ball men's teams have enjoyed success in recent years, winning the World Cup in 2019.

"With two of our teams near or at the top of the world rankings and an undoubted amount of talent in our game, I hope to try and bring everyone along for the ride so we can all help take English men's cricket to new heights across all formats," Key continued.

Key played 21 times for England across all three formats and was named one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year in 2005 on the back of a Test double hundred against the West Indies at Lord's in 2004.

He score more than 28,000 runs in a career spanning three decades.

"Following a thorough recruitment process, Rob stood out in a very competitive field," said ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison.

"His passion and knowledge of the game at domestic and international level is outstanding. He is a proven leader and combines an approachable nature with fresh original thinking and resilience which will stand him in good stead.

"He will bring a lot to the role and I am sure players and staff alike will enjoy working with Rob."