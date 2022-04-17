Last updated on .From the section Counties

Marnus Labuschagne made up for his cheap first-innings dismissal with an unbeaten 50 to lead Glamorgan home

LV= County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge, Nottingham (day four) Nottinghamshire 302: Duckett 122 & 242: Duckett 95; Van der Gugten 4-60, Hogan 3-48 Glamorgan 379: Northeast 85 & 166-3: Labuschagne 50*, Carlson 47* Glamorgan (23 pts) beat Notts (6 pts) by seven wickets Scorecard

Glamorgan eased to a seven-wicket win against Division Two title favourites Nottinghamshire as they chased down 166 to win with few alarms.

Marnus Labuschagne (50 not out) and Kiran Carlson (47 not out) finished the job with a stand of 74.

Carlson hit the winning runs at Trent Bridge with a hooked six in mid-afternoon.

It was a fine competitive Championship contest overall played in sunny conditions on a good wicket.

Nottinghamshire added a further 18 runs for the loss of their last two wickets in the morning session, with veteran seamer Michael Hogan breaking a stump as Brett Hutton on 16 shouldered arms, while Joey Evison reached 37 before gloving a catch behind down the leg-side off James Weighell.

Glamorgan made a positive start but Andrew Salter was trapped lbw for 16 by the early introduction of spinner Liam Patterson-White, and David Lloyd was bowled by Dane Paterson for 23 with a disastrous leave just before lunch.

The interval position of 52-2 might have left Glamorgan supporters with a few butterflies in the stomach to accompany their Easter Sunday lunch.

Sam Northeast (23) added 40 with Labuschagne before the former Kent and Hampshire man holed out to James Pattinson, giving a wicket to each of the three 'Pattos'.

But the busy stand between Labuschagne and Carlson took Glamorgan home, though Labuschagne was dropped behind the wicket off a difficult chance off Paterson on 35.

That proved the last opportunity for the home side to worry the Welsh county, who followed the 2021 pattern of reserving their better performances for stronger opponents.

It was their first Championship win at Trent Bridge since 1998.

Glamorgan captain David Lloyd told BBC Sport Wales:

"We were always confident but at the same time you're nervous because they've got a very strong bowling outfit and we had to work hard for the runs.

"It was a great four days, the efforts the lads put in each day were incredible and those wins are hard-fought.

"Marnus and Kiran both batted really nicely, played with really good intent and that's what we needed, it was a very good chase.

"We've worked hard over the winter with the mental side of the game as well, we do perform well against the big teams, we need to be consistent and the main thing for us going forward is our consistency with everything we do."

Nottinghamshire batsman Ben Duckett told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"Sometimes you take your hat off to the other team and Glamorgan were better than us, but it's early in the season and there are worse times to lose, we've got so much time to get back from this.

"It was a Bank Holiday weekend, the weather as good and both sides were in it until 50 to win, but they won the crucial moments throughout the game.

"I was slightly disappointed because I've never got two hundreds in a game, but Timm van der Gugten bowled exceptionally well last night (day three), he bowled 11 overs on the bounce and gave us nothing."