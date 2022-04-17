Last updated on .From the section Counties

Tom Haines had resumed the final day on 164 not out before going on to register his first double century

LV= County Championship Division Two, Incora County Ground, Derby (day four) Derbyshire 505-8 dec: Masood 239, Madsen 111; Thomson 52; Crocombe 3-131 Sussex 174 & 513-3 (f/o): Haines 243, Pujara 201* Derbyshire (15 pts) drew with Sussex (8 pts) Scorecard

Tom Haines and Cheteshwar Pujara shared a record-breaking partnership and both made double centuries as Sussex secured a draw against Derbyshire.

Haines and Pujara batted together for almost the entire final day before the former fell for a career-best 243.

The Sussex skipper and the India Test batter put on 351 for the third wicket in a partnership that lasted for more than seven and a half hours.

Pujara reached 201 not out before the sides shook hands with Sussex on 513-3.

Haines and Pujara had resumed the final day with their side 278-2, with 53 runs needed to make Derbyshire bat again, having been asked to follow-on after the second day.

But the surface at Derby remained true for batting and by the time the two were separated on 496-3, they had batted together for seven hours and 36 minutes.

Haines was caught at mid-wicket on 243 by Anuj Dal to give Nick Potts his only wicket and end his innings just four minutes shy of 11 hours.

They easily surpassed the previous record third-wicket partnership for Sussex against Derbyshire of 197 set by Alfred Gilligan and Kumar Duleepsinhji at Hove in 1929.

But they were 34 runs short of Sussex's all-time record third-wicket stand, an unbroken 385 between Mike Yardy and Murray Goodwin against Warwickshire at Hove in their title-winning season of 2006.

There was still time for Pujara, on his first Sussex appearance, to pass 200 off 387 balls before an early finish.

Derbyshire have drawn their first two matches, while Sussex recovered from an opening-round defeat by Nottinghamshire.

Both sides are on their travels from Thursday as Derbyshire face Leicestershire and Sussex head to New Road to play Worcestershire.