Sean Dickson and David Bedingham scored 311 between them in Durham's first innings

LV= County Championship Division Two, Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day four) Durham 428 & 239-2 dec: Jones 108, Dickson 84 Leicestershire 273: Ackermann 81, Azad, 66; Potts 6-58 & 183-2: Evans 77* Durham (15 points) drew with Leicestershire (12 points) Scorecard

Durham and Leicestershire drew as the visitors kept the bowlers at bay thanks to an unbeaten 77 from Sam Evans.

Leicestershire were set a nominal 395 after Durham declared overnight on 239-2 in their second innings.

But Evans and captain Colin Ackermann (40 not out) steered them to 183-2 by the time both sides shook hands.

Both sides have started their respective Division Two campaigns with two draws as Durham took 15 points and Leicestershire 12 from this match.

