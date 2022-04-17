Last updated on .From the section Counties

The 279 runs scored between Lancashire's Dane Vilas and Steven Croft on the first day ultimately proved vital

LV= County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day four) Lancashire 506: Croft 155, Vilas 124, Salt 97; Qadri 6-129 &36-0 Kent 260: Compton 104*, Crawley 54; Parkinson 4-66 & 279: Compton 115, Qadri 77; Hassan 3-36 Lancashire (24 pts) beat Kent (3 pts) by 10 wickets Scorecard

Lancashire were made to wait to beat Kent as their hosts' resistance was the story of the final day.

Ben Compton recorded his second century of the match, adding a defiant 115 off 340 balls to his first-innings 104 not out to make the Red Rose bat again.

He scored 20 fours as he became Kent's first men's player to hit tons in their first three innings for the club.

He was last out in Kent's 279 setting Lancashire 34 to seal victory before they went on to win by 10 wickets.

More to follow.