Harry Brook followed up his first-innings century with an unbeaten 56 to guide Yorkshire to victory

LV= County Championship Division One, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (day four) Gloucestershire 227 & 359: Bracey 177, Patterson 4-43 Yorkshire 376 & 213-4: Malan 65, Brook 56*, Singh-Dale 2-30 Yorkshire (22 pts) beat Gloucestershire (3 pts) by six wickets Scorecard

Dawid Malan and Harry Brook struck half-centuries as Yorkshire sealed a six-wicket victory over Gloucestershire in their season-opening fixture.

Malan hit 65 at a run-a-ball before Brook took charge, guiding the White Rose home with an unbeaten 56.

Gloucestershire had earlier set them a tricky target of 211 thanks to James Bracey's career-best 177.

But, despite losing early wickets, Brook and Harry Duke (17 not out) wrapped up the visitors' win.

Resuming with their lead only just into three figures, Gloucestershire set out with attacking intent as Bracey and Zafar Gohar went for their shots and stretched the seventh-wicket partnership to 104.

Haris Rauf (3-96) eventually made the breakthrough, with Adam Lyth holding a sharp slip catch above his head to remove Gohar (40), but Bracey battled on to reach 150 before the lunch interval.

Running out of partners, the left-hander then launched a frenzied assault on Rauf, hooking the Pakistan seamer for three sixes to haul Gloucestershire's advantage above 200 before he holed out to Steven Patterson (4-43).

That left the visitors chasing 211 from 60 overs, but they slumped to 30-2 in the face of some tight bowling from the Gloucestershire seamers.

Matt Taylor had Adam Lyth caught off a top-edged hook, while the impressive Ajeet Singh-Dale splayed Jack Wharton's stumps with an unplayable yorker before Malan and George Hill (36) got Yorkshire back on track with a stand of 81.

Malan began to accelerate after tea, pummelling Singh-Dale for three fours in an over and, although he perished to an acrobatic boundary catch by Ryan Higgins, Brook proved more than capable of picking up the baton.

The 23-year-old reached a classy half-century from just 46 deliveries before Duke wrapped up victory with a ramp shot to the boundary off Graeme van Buuren.

Yorkshire claim 22 points from their first game of the campaign while Gloucestershire are without a win from their first two games back in the top division.