Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Oman 225-7: Prajapati 81; Nadeem 53; Kaleemullah 1-45 Scotland 226-8: Berrington 73, Munsey 43, Watt 2-38 Scotland win by two wickets Scorecard

Scotland recovered from a poor start to their innings to secure a thrilling two-wicket victory over Oman in their final Men's World Cup League 2 game in Dubai.

The Scots were 12 for two chasing a total of 225 for seven until Richie Berrington's 73 inspired them to a fourth win in four games.

George Munsey hit 43 and Mark Watt, on his 100th appearance, struck the winning run for a 226 for eight total.

Man of the match Watt had taken two wickets for 38 before his 37 not out.

Oman opener Kashyap Prajapati's hit of 81, along with Mohammad Nadeem's 53, looked to have given Scotland a daunting total to chase.

However, Scotland secured a second win over Oman within a week to leave Dubai with a 100% record.

Scotland sit second behind leaders Oman, who have played more games because of Covid call-offs, with the top three teams reaching the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualifier.