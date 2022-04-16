Timm van der Gugten made his first-class debut for New South Wales in November 2011

LV= County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge, Nottingham (day three) Nottinghamshire 302: Duckett 122; Neser 3-56 & 224-8: Duckett 95; van der Gugten 4-51 Glamorgan 379 (107.5 overs): Northeast 85, Lloyd 76 van der Gugten 62; Evison 3-67 Notts (6 pts) lead Glamorgan (7 pts) by 147 runs Scorecard

Timm van der Gugten bowled Glamorgan into a strong position as Nottinghamshire reached 224 for eight, a lead of 147 runs.

Ben Duckett was again the home hero with 95 but he could not find enough support.

Netherlands seamer van der Gugten claimed his four wickets in the evening session before Notts stopped the slide.

The Division Two favourites will have to work hard in the fourth innings on a good batting pitch.

Duckett again held Nottinghamshire together as he tries to remind the England selectors of his claims, more than five years after his last Test.

But it was a good day with both bat and ball for both van der Gugten and Michael Hogan, who started the day with a few lusty blows in a last-wicket stand of 25 before van der Gugten holed out for 62.

Hogan then ripped out home openers Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater without scoring to put Glamorgan in control.

Ben Duckett and Joe Clarke cleared most of the deficit but the hard-working and economical Michael Neser returned to dismiss Clarke for 30 before Duckett steered Notts into the lead.

Tom Moores also chipped in with 30 but van der Gugten managed to extract some movement from the old ball, restricting the home lead to 110 when the eighth wicket fell.

Joey Evison, who batted down the order with a runner, and Brett Hutton added a useful 33 runs unbeaten for the ninth wicket as a well-fought game continued to swing back and forth.

Nottinghamshire captain Steven Mullaney said:

"We are still hanging in with a lead of 147 and two wickets left and the current partnership between Brett and Joey could be huge if they can carry on in the morning. If we can build on this lead by as many as we can we will hopefully be in a position to build some pressure.

"Ben Duckett was magnificent again and although there were a couple of poor shots, myself included, you have to give credit to Glamorgan, their big three seamers were outstanding.

"At one point, Van der Gugten bowled four overs in a row where he didn't miss off stump. They have shown us how to bowl really.

"That (Glamorgan) partnership for the ninth wicket hurt us. There have been missed opportunities but we still have a chance."

Glamorgan bowler Timm van der Gugten told BBC Sport Wales:

"The game's at an interesting point, we've got two more wickets to take, hopefully we can do that with minimal damage and it'll be an interesting chase.

"It was nice to spend some time in the middle and to bat with Hoges to eke out an extra 20-odd runs, I always enjoy my batting.

"After my first three overs I felt in good rhythm and all the bowlers were outstanding today, Michael Neser with 19 overs for 25 runs, hopefully we can create two more chances and the batters can knock it off.

"It's a really good cricket wicket, if you bowl well enough you'll get rewards, if you bat well enough you'll get rewards, so it's been a good game so far."