Tom Haines' previous career best was 156 against Middlesex last summer

LV= County Championship Division Two, Incora County Ground, Derby (day three) Derbyshire 505-8 dec: Masood 239, Madsen 111; Thomson 52; Crocombe 3-131 Sussex 174: Haines 41; Potts 3-43, Conners 3-47 & 278-2: Haines 164* Sussex trail Derbyshire by 53 runs with 8 wickets remaining Scorecard

Sussex skipper Tom Haines led from the front with a superb career-best century to frustrate Derbyshire on the third day of their County Championship match at Derby.

The 23-year-old batted through the day for an unbeaten 164 from 289 balls.

With Indian Test batsman Chateshwar Pujara scoring 57 not out, Sussex closed on 278-2 after following on 331 behind.

Haines was also given solid support from Ali Orr who shared an opening stand of 128 in 43 overs before he was removed by Sam Conners who was Derbyshire's most threatening bowler on a flat pitch.

After Tom Alsopp was run out, Haines and Pujara combined in an unbroken third wicket stand of 133 to leave Sussex trailing by only 53.

