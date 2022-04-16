Last updated on .From the section Counties

Michael Jones' previous best in county cricket was 82 against Notts in the Bob Willis Trophy in 2020

LV= County Championship Division Two, Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day three) Durham 428: Bedingham 191, Dickson 120; Barnes 3-101 & 239-2: Jones 108* Dickson 84 Leicestershire 273: Ackermann 81, Azad 66; Potts 6-58 Durham (7 pts) lead Leicestershire (4 pts) by 394 runs with 8 wickets remaining Scorecard

Matthew Potts claimed career-best figures to give Durham hope of forcing victory against Leicestershire in their County Championship Division Two match at the Riverside.

Potts delivered an outstanding spell with the old ball to remove Hassan Azad to allow the hosts to break into the Leicestershire batting order.

The 23-year-old found life out of the pitch that no other bowler was able to conjure, with figures of 6-58 as he passed 50 first-class wickets in the process.

Durham bowled out the visitors for 273 before building a dominant lead of 394 runs, courtesy of a maiden first-class hundred from Michael Jones and a fine knock of 84 from first-innings centurion Sean Dickson, who capitalised on an ailing Leicestershire bowling line-up.

A declaration will likely occur overnight, leaving the hosts requiring 10 wickets on the final day to force their first win of the campaign.