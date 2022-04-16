Jamie Overton was Surrey's star performer with match figures of 8-107

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval, London (day three) Surrey 467: Pope 127, Amla 73, Jacks 72; Barker 4-80 Hampshire 223: Barker 57, Brown 49, Fuller 41; Overton 5-54 & 227: Weatherley 87, Vince 57; Clark 4-55, Overton 3-53, Taylor 3-56 Surrey (22 pts) beat Hampshire (2 pts) by an innings and 17 runs Scorecard

Gareth Batty claimed his first win as Surrey's new coach as the former England spinner's seam attack ran through Hampshire to take 13 wickets on day three and win by an innings.

Jamie Overton took six of them as he claimed Hampshire's last three first-innings scalps to bowl out the visitors for 223, then three more in the second.

Jordan Clark (4-55) and James Taylor (3-56) helped Overton (3-53) finish it.

Joe Weatherley (87) and skipper James Vince (57) put up the main resistance.

Their half-centuries matched the one from Keith Barker, who moved on his from his overnight 21, to finish Hampshire's first-innings top scorer on 57.

Surrey managed to win despite being a bowler short as West Indies paceman Kemar Roach spent the day off the field injured.

They are back in action on Thursday when they host Somerset at The Oval - an interesting match-up of the two Overton twins.

Hampshire also start their next game that day against Kent at Canterbury.

Surrey head coach Gareth Batty:

"It's very pleasing because although it's still April and early days we have just beaten the team who were on top of Division One after the first week and we played some great cricket.

"What we saw from Jamie Overton in this match, especially in their first innings, was very special. His bowling was really electric. He's one of those who has put in some serious work during the winter. He made some small technical changes and it's exciting to see him bowl like that in his first Championship game this season.

"James Taylor also performed brilliantly for a 21-year-old and it is particularly good for all the players who have worked extremely hard over the winter months, preparing for this season, to begin to see the fruits of that work.

"We have a very tight group here, a lot of boys who have come through our system and, with Kemar Roach getting injured early in Hampshire's first innings, the four main bowlers who were left really stuck to their task throughout the last two days.

"There are a lot of sore bodies in the dressing room but it's good to show everyone we can win tough. Then again, it's early days so we won't get carried away."

Hampshire manager Adrian Birrell:

"We were outplayed in this game right from the start. They got an above par score in their first innings, we were then under pressure and it showed.

"We didn't play very well. On the first day we didn't bowl as well as we should have done on that pitch and they got 100 runs too many even though we pegged them back quite well on day two.

"Then, with the bat, we didn't get partnerships going and we just kept losing wickets too regularly."