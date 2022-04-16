Last updated on .From the section Counties

Craig Overton was in devastating form as he claimed 13 wickets

LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day three) Somerset 109 & 154: Davies 51, Renshaw 45; Snater 6-36 Essex 180 & 84-9: C Overton 6-30 Essex (19 pts) beat Somerset (3 pts) by one wicket Scorecard

Essex just about held their nerve to edge to victory against Somerset who produced a devastating spell of bowling to take a pulsating game to the wire.

Somerset almost pulled off a remarkable win as Craig Overton and Peter Siddle ripped through the Essex batting order.

Overton, who took 13 wickets in total, and Siddle (3-25) took three early scalps to leave Essex reeling on 4-4.

With the scores level, Overton dismissed Shane Snater to set up a thrilling finale but Essex held on.

It was a dramatic morning no-one could have envisioned when Essex started the day needing 81 runs with nine wickets in hand.

But Overton set about the task early and removed nightwatchman Sam Cook with just the second delivery of the day.

In the next over, Australian Siddle had Alastair Cook caught behind before dismissing Dan Lawrence for a duck as the visitors lost three wickets for one run.

Essex then settled down but Overton returned to bowl Matthew Critchley for 15 and pick up his 10th wicket of the game, to make it 27-5 and leave Essex still needing 57 runs to win.

The England bowler wasn't done there as he had Tom Westley caught behind for six before taking the wicket of Adam Wheater after he and Adam Rossington had put on 29 for the seventh wicket.

That brought Simon Harmer to the crease but he only lasted three balls before being trapped lbw without scoring by Siddle to make it 60-8 as Somerset sensed a memorable victory.

Rossington (29 not out) and Shane Snater looked set to get Essex over the line. But there was more drama to come as Overton had Snater caught by Tom Lammonby at mid-off with the scores level.

That brought last man Mark Steketee to the crease with Essex needing one run and Somerset requiring one wicket, with the winning run coming from a leg bye as Overton bowled the first ball of the 31st over.