Joe Root: 10 images from his time as England captain

BBC Sport looks back at Joe Root's five-year reign as England captain through pictures after the 31-year-old stepped down from the role. 7 August, 2017, Old Trafford: Joe Root celebrates with his predecessor Alastair Cook after England secure a 3-1 win against South Africa in the Yorkshireman's first series leading the team8 January, 2018, Sydney: Joe Root looks on from the balcony after being discharged from hospital after suffering severe dehydration during day five of the fifth Ashes Test match - England lost the series 4-111 September, 2018, Kia Oval: Joe Root pours Champagne over Alastair Cook after both score centuries in Cook's final Test appearance as England complete a 4-1 series win against India4 September, 2019, Old Trafford: Joe Root speaks to his team in the huddle before day one of the 4th Ashes Test - England would go on to draw Root's first home series against Australia 2-227 January, 2020, Johannesburg: Former England coach Chris Silverwood and Joe Root are all smiles after completing an impressive 3-1 series win in South Africa28 July, 2020, Old Trafford: Joe Root poses with the Wisden Trophy after a 2-1 series victory against West Indies - there are no supporters in the ground to celebrate the victory because of Covid restrictions5 March, 2021, Ahmedabad: Joe Root fields during day two of the 4th Test Match against India - England would lose the match by an innings and 25 runs as they endured a 3-1 series defeat26 August, 2021, Headingley: Joe Root leaps into the air as he celebrates his century on day two of the third Test against India - England would go on to win the match leading to Root breaking the record for most Test wins (27) as England captain16 January, 2022, Hobart: Joe Root walks off after being bowled by Scott Boland of Australia during day three of the Fifth Test in the Ashes as England lost 4-027 March, 2022, Grenada: Joe Root looks into the distance after losing the third Test between the West Indies and England - this would be his final match as England captain