LV= County Championship Division Two, Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day two) Durham 428: Bedingham 191, Dickson 120; Barnes 3-101 Leicestershire 159-2: Azad 65*, Ackermann 58* Durham 4 pts, Leicestershire 2 pts Scorecard

Hassan Azad and Colin Ackermann scored unbeaten half-centuries as Leicestershire dug in on day two of their County Championship clash against Durham at the Riverside after the home posted 428 in their first innings.

David Bedingham's brilliant knock of 191 was the foundation of a strong total from the home side, while Ben Raine added a useful 51 not out to go with Sean Dickson's 120 on the opening day.

The visitors had work to do in response, and although it was slow going, Azad (65 not out) and captain Ackermann (58 not out) defied the Durham bowlers with a stout defence in an unbroken partnership of 107 for the third wicket.

However, Leicestershire still trail the home side by 269 runs, on 159-2 heading into day three.

Resuming on 356-6, there was an air of anti-climax as Bedingham was only able to add seven runs to his overnight total, falling frustratingly short of a double-century.

In reply, Leicestershire's Azad was rewarded for his resilience with a half-century, nurdling a Liam Trevaskis delivery into the leg-side to reach the milestone from 161 balls.

Ackermann followed his team-mate past fifty to bounce back from a disappointing return against Worcestershire to leave his side well in the contest at the close after reaching the century stand for the third wicket.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network