Derbyshire's Wayne Madsen also made a Championship century against Sussex last September

LV= County Championship Division Two, Incora County Ground, Derby (day two) Derbyshire 505-8 dec: Masood 239, Madsen 111; Thomson 52; Crocombe 3-131 Sussex 174: Haines 41; Potts 3-43, Conners 3-47 Derbyshire (7pt) lead Sussex (0pts) by 331 runs Scorecard

Sussex are facing an uphill task to avoid defeat following a collapse on the second day of the County Championship match against Derbyshire.

After Derbyshire racked up 505-8 declared, Sussex imploded - losing six for 63 to be bowled out in the final over of play for 174, a daunting 331 behind.

Fast bowler Sam Conners claimed 3-47 and 19-year-old seamer Nick Potts marked his first-class debut by taking 3-43, including the wicket of Sussex captain Tom Haines, who top-scored with 41.

Haines had earlier been the pick of his team's attack with 1-35 from 18 overs, ending the third-wicket stand of 292 between Shan Masood and Wayne Madsen - a Derbyshire record for any wicket against Sussex.

Masood scored a magnificent 239 from 340 balls and Madsen 111, his 32nd first-class hundred for Derbyshire, before all-rounder Alex Thomson struck 52 from 49 balls.

Masood and Madsen had begun the second day as they ended the first, moving remorselessly on to eclipse Derbyshire's previous highest stand against Sussex of 274 between Billy Godleman and Luis Reece at Derby in 2019.

A miserable day for Sussex ended when Leus Du Plooy struck with his third ball to end their first innings and leave them with the prospect of following on in the morning.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network