Lancashire's Steven Croft and Phil Salt starred with the bat

LV= County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day two) Lancashire 506: Croft 155, Vilas 124, Salt 97; Qadri 6-129 Kent 133-3: Compton 60, Crawley 54; Parkinson 3-39 Kent (1pt) trail Lancashire (5 pts) by 373 runs with 7 wickets standing Scorecard

Lancashire's Steven Croft struck a superb 155 and Phil Salt made a rapid 97, before a Kent produced a fightback with the bat on day two of their Division One game at Canterbury.

Resuming on 344-4 the pair helped the Red Rose County reach 506 all out, despite Hamidullah Qadri's 6-129.

But Kent responded well with the bat after tea, closing on 133-3.

Ben Compton finished on 60 not out, with England's Zak Crawley falling for 54 12 overs before stumps.

Lancashire dominated the first two sessions on day two, with Croft continuing his side's measured approach with the bat in the morning.

With wickets falling around him, Phil Salt was given free reign, striking 11 fours before he was removed three short of a century on debut from 117 deliveries.

Both batsman fell to spinner Qadri, who returned to sweep up the tail.

Compton and Crawley began Kent's reply with a 109-run opening stand, but in the final hour hour momentum turned back in Lancashire's favour.

Spinner Matty Parkinson removed Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond (two), and Tawanda Muyeye (eight) for figures of 3-39.