Harry Brook's century for Yorkshire was his fifth in first-class cricket

LV= County Championship Division One, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (day two) Gloucestershire 227: Harris 136; Fisher 4-19, Rauf 3-81 Yorkshire 334-8: Brook 101, Lyth 52; Singh-Dale 2-51 Yorkshire (6pts) lead Gloucestershire (5pts) by 107 runs Scorecard

Harry Brook hit his fifth first-class century to put Yorkshire in a strong position against Gloucestershire on day two in Bristol.

He made 101, with a six and 11 fours, before playing on to Josh Shaw as the visitors reached 334-8, a lead of 107.

Brook put on 93 with Harry Duke (34), after the visitors had been reduced to 134-5, and 71 with Dom Bess (36).

Adam Lyth had made 52 at the start of the innings, before edging Ben Charlesworth to first slip.

After being bowled out for 227 on day one, Gloucestershire needed some sterling work from their bowlers and a wicket each for Ryan Higgins and Ajeet Dale gave them an early boost, but they were unable to hang onto a number of chances that came their way.

Dawid Malan batted well in tandem with Lyth, and survived until after lunch when he was surprised by one from Dale which skidded off the pitch and was bowled off the inside edge for 39.

His dismissal brought Brook and Duke together and, after the former survived a run out chance after a mix-up, he looked increasingly assured as Yorkshire steadily built their lead.

Brook had to be patient, playing out a Charlesworth maiden, before reaching three figures off 161 balls, but he only faced three more before being dismissed.

Matt Fisher fell to Graeme van Buuren from the final ball of the day - a fourth catch behind the stumps for James Bracey.