Wicketkeeper James Rew has signed a first professional contract with Somerset until the end of the 2024 season.

Rew, 18, has been part of the Somerset set-up since under-10 level and joined the club's academy in 2019.

He made his first-team debut for the county against Yorkshire in the Royal London Cup last August.

Rew was also part of the England team that reached the final of the Under-19 World Cup last season.