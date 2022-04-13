Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Shrubsole represented Somerset at the age of 12 before going on to win international recognition

England bowler Anya Shrubsole, a key part of England's 2017 World Cup triumph, has retired from the international game.

The 30-year-old played 173 games for her country across all formats, claiming 227 wickets.

She took six wickets in England's dramatic World Cup final win over Australia at Lord's in 2017.

"I feel immensely privileged to have been able to represent my country for the past 14 years," said Shrubsole.

"To have been involved in women's cricket at a time of such growth has been an honour but it has become clear to me that it is moving forward faster than I can keep up with, so it is time for me to step away.

"There have been many ups and downs along the way but it was all worth it to be able to lift the ICC Women's World Cup at Lord's in 2017."

Clare Connor, the ECB's managing director of women's cricket, paid tribute to Shrubsole's achievements since her debut against South Africa in August 2008.

"For 14 years she has given everything for the team so it is fitting that her reasons for retiring are so selfless," she said.

"Her longevity, skill and impact with the new and old ball are testament to her work ethic and commitment over so many years."