North played 21 Tests, two one-day internationals and one Twenty20 for Australia between 2009 and 2010

Former Australia batter Marcus North has pulled out of the running to be England's new managing director of men's cricket for family reasons.

The 42-year-old, currently Durham's director of cricket, was reportedly external-link among the favourites for the role, along with ex-England batter Rob Key.

The previous incumbent Ashley Giles left in February following England's 4-0 Ashes defeat by Australia.

England have since lost a three-Test series against West Indies 1-0.

They are currently in a state of limbo with the permanent head coach position also vacant.

The new managing director is expected to have the final say on the coach and will also help make a decision on the future of Joe Root as Test captain.

Former captain Sir Andrew Strauss is currently acting as managing director on an interim basis - a role he held full-time between 2015 and 2018.

Strauss said last month he hoped to have both vacancies filled by the first Test of the summer, which starts on 2 June against New Zealand.

England are winless in their past nine Tests, have won one of their past 17 and have lost four Test series in a row.

Key retired in 2015 and currently works as a commentator and pundit.

He played 15 Tests between 2002 and 2005 and had a long career in county cricket with Kent.