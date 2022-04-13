Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Vettori played 113 Tests and 295 one-day internationals for New Zealand

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has been appointed men's coach of Birmingham Phoenix after Andrew McDonald was named Australia coach.

Vettori, 43, led the Hundred side last year when McDonald did not travel to the UK because of Covid-19.

Birmingham reached the final of the inaugural competition under Vettori's guidance but lost to Southern Brave.

The second season of the men's Hundred begins on 3 August with the women's event starting on 11 August.