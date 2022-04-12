Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Andrew McDonald (left, with white-ball captain Aaron Finch) played four Tests for Australia

Andrew McDonald has been appointed head coach of Australia's men's team.

McDonald, who has been part of Australia's coaching team since 2019, has signed a four-year contract with Cricket Australia.

The former Test all-rounder replaces Justin Langer, who left the role in February after rejecting a short-term contract extension.

"I am honoured to be given this incredible opportunity for what is an exciting period ahead," McDonald said.

McDonald took interim charge of Australia's Test and limited-overs teams on the recent tour of Pakistan.

Australia won the two-match Test series 1-0, lost the one-day series 2-1 and won the sole T20.

"The journey so far has been particularly pleasing," McDonald said.

"My plan is to build on the growth, depth and experience of the squad while working collectively with the group and across the game."

McDonald previously led Victoria and the Melbourne Renegades to all three domestic titles during the 2018-19 season and coached Leicestershire in county cricket.

He played four Tests for his country, and had a 13-year first-class career with his home state Victoria and Leicestershire in England.

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley described McDonald as the "clear choice" for the role.

"Andrew has already shown he is an outstanding head coach and the vision he outlined for the roles was both impressive and exciting," he said.

"We are proud of the way the team played and the respect shown throughout the tour of Pakistan under the leadership of Andrew, Pat [Cummins] and Aaron [Finch]."

Former coach Langer led Australia to the Men's T20 World Cup title during his four-year tenure..

He oversaw the 4-0 Ashes victory over England on home soil earlier this year but it was widely reported the players were increasingly unhappy with his leadership style.