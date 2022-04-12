Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Andrew McDonald has been chosen to succeed Justin Langer as head coach of Australia men's cricket team.

McDonald, 40, is a former Test all-rounder who joined Australia's coaching team in 2019.

He has been Australia's interim head coach since February, after Langer rejected a short-term contract extension.

Langer's departure followed months of speculation about his future, amid reports he had lost player support.

McDonald has signed a four-year contract with Cricket Australia.

"The journey so far has been particularly pleasing, and I am honoured to be given this incredible opportunity for what is an exciting period ahead," he said.

McDonald has just led Australia on its first tour to Pakistan in 24 years, winning the Test series 1-0.

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley said they were proud of McDonald's leadership in Pakistan alongside Test captain Pat Cummins and short-form skipper Aaron Finch.

"Andrew has already shown he is an outstanding head coach and the vision he outlined for the role during the appointment process was both impressive and exciting, making him our clear choice," he said.