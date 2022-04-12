Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Matt Parkinson has taken 102 wickets in 32 first-class games for Lancashire at an average of 23.35

Lancashire leg-spinner Matt Parkinson says he was "gutted" to not make his Test debut during a third consecutive winter on tour with England.

Parkinson was an unused member of the squad that lost to West Indies in March, having toured Australia with the Lions without making the Ashes team.

He missed out on a Test debut on tour in Sri Lanka and India last year and in New Zealand in 2019.

"I'm still confident a Test call-up will come," said Parkinson, 25.

"But it's tough to keep getting up for trips if you're not involved again."

Parkinson added he was "gutted not to play again" in Australia and the Caribbean but was "saved" by feeling he "warranted a place" in the squad for the first time after taking 36 wickets at an average of 20.55 in last year's County Championship.

However, he said he would be able to go through another tour without playing as the relaxation of Covid restrictions make it "more sustainable" and "there are worse places to be than in an England squad".

England face world champions New Zealand in three Tests in June, before the rescheduled fifth Test against India in July and a three-Test series against South Africa in August and September.

Parkinson, who has played five one-day internationals and four T20s, said he "might not be involved again until the winter" with Somerset slow left-armer Jack Leach England's current first-choice spinner.

"It is tough and you feel a long way away, but the thing I can control is my performances for Lancashire - that's enough for me," he said.

"They obviously don't think I'm as good as Leachy or that I fit into the side currently."

Parkinson added he needs to improve his batting or fielding to replace Leach or take his bowling "to a level where they can't say no".

Lancashire begin their Division One season against Kent on Thursday.

Parkinson said county pitches in England are holding back the development of spinners.

"I'm very lucky as one of the few leg-spinners in the country who will play 90% of games," he said.

"You have a generic county seamer who has played 60 or 70 first-class games because he's part of a four-man seam attack.

"I'm almost 26 and have played 32 games. You're never going to improve if you're not playing.

"There does need to be a shift towards producing flat pitches to bring spinners into the game."