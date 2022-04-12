Close menu

Matt Parkinson: Lancashire leg-spinner 'gutted' to miss out on England Test debut

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments22

Lancashire leg-spinner Matt Parkinson bowls a ball
Matt Parkinson has taken 102 wickets in 32 first-class games for Lancashire at an average of 23.35

Lancashire leg-spinner Matt Parkinson says he was "gutted" to not make his Test debut during a third consecutive winter on tour with England.

Parkinson was an unused member of the squad that lost to West Indies in March, having toured Australia with the Lions without making the Ashes team.

He missed out on a Test debut on tour in Sri Lanka and India last year and in New Zealand in 2019.

"I'm still confident a Test call-up will come," said Parkinson, 25.

"But it's tough to keep getting up for trips if you're not involved again."

Parkinson added he was "gutted not to play again" in Australia and the Caribbean but was "saved" by feeling he "warranted a place" in the squad for the first time after taking 36 wickets at an average of 20.55 in last year's County Championship.

However, he said he would be able to go through another tour without playing as the relaxation of Covid restrictions make it "more sustainable" and "there are worse places to be than in an England squad".

England face world champions New Zealand in three Tests in June, before the rescheduled fifth Test against India in July and a three-Test series against South Africa in August and September.

Parkinson, who has played five one-day internationals and four T20s, said he "might not be involved again until the winter" with Somerset slow left-armer Jack Leach England's current first-choice spinner.

"It is tough and you feel a long way away, but the thing I can control is my performances for Lancashire - that's enough for me," he said.

"They obviously don't think I'm as good as Leachy or that I fit into the side currently."

Parkinson added he needs to improve his batting or fielding to replace Leach or take his bowling "to a level where they can't say no".

Lancashire begin their Division One season against Kent on Thursday.

Parkinson said county pitches in England are holding back the development of spinners.

"I'm very lucky as one of the few leg-spinners in the country who will play 90% of games," he said.

"You have a generic county seamer who has played 60 or 70 first-class games because he's part of a four-man seam attack.

"I'm almost 26 and have played 32 games. You're never going to improve if you're not playing.

"There does need to be a shift towards producing flat pitches to bring spinners into the game."

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

22 comments

  • Comment posted by mehstg, today at 21:40

    I've not seen much of Parky but if he can't get in a team that has failed to win any of its past 8 matches losing 5 of them then he is either not very good or the selectors keep doing the same thing hoping results will change. I fear it's the later and baring a complete overhaul of English cricket nothing will change. We will win the odd test at home in favourable conditions and get spanked away.

  • Comment posted by graham radford, today at 21:35

    Deserves a chance Strauss rests our 2 best bowlers, in my opinion leach and Bess are ok, may have to be used, but surely parkinson must be given an opportunity.

  • Comment posted by joethepro, today at 21:33

    Should definitely have played in the West Indies on the flat pitches, Stokes might not be injured if we'd pick two spinners. Having said that Root can't captain spin, and would have had 6 men on the boundary after one bad ball

  • Comment posted by PatChin1, today at 21:24

    Another opportunity wasted. Now with our backs to the wall this summer more than ever, they will be petrified to give the likes of Parky a chance.

  • Comment posted by Darren Cook, today at 21:22

    He should certainly have played in the second Windies Test.

  • Comment posted by UnrealityCheck, today at 21:13

    What would the greatest do ....Shane ...keep fighting ...and the one day franchises will be watching even if England aren't and as he acknowledges he is getting game time at Lancashire and once Covid restrictions lift abroad there are far worse jobs he could be doing than heading out to the sun and leaving a British winter behind.

  • Comment posted by Justmyview, today at 21:12

    A refreshing approach from a generous bloke. He should be given his chance and if doesn’t work, you will be guaranteed he will have tried his best. We give other players a good run with little return for the investment. And as to why his batting is a concern - he is a bowler and the batters are supposed to score the runs!

    • Reply posted by peterb, today at 21:39

      peterb replied:
      Agree. I wouldn’t blame him if he declined another winter tour and went to actually play somewhere else

  • Comment posted by matt, today at 21:08

    Leach and Bess before him what a joke I wonder why we are bottom of the test league getting beat by the West Indies worst test team in history and embarrassing ourselves in Australia. This summer we will be beaten

    • Reply posted by spurschuggger, today at 21:31

      spurschuggger replied:
      Agree mostly but 'West Indies worst team in test history'? Check your history please

  • Comment posted by Il dolce far niente, today at 21:04

    Those of us fortunate to watch Parkinson regularly don't think he's a star - we know he's a star who's been repeatedly short-changed by the selectors. As he himself says, it's his batting that is holding him back, even if that's a ridiculous reason for not playing a rare bowling talent.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:02

    Any reason why we are playing New Zealand again this year when we already played them last year

    • Reply posted by dixkt, today at 21:11

      dixkt replied:
      Yes

  • Comment posted by Olliewilks, today at 21:01

    Shouldn't be too worried, like most England players their stock goes up when they don't play.

  • Comment posted by Solraven, today at 21:01

    Team selection atm is just one more problem England has faced. They make too many compromises to fit in players. Eg, Stokes as an allrounder. His batting makes him a great no 7. His bowling means he cant be relied upon so England have to play another bowler. So England play him at 5 and cant pick an attacking spinner. A fit Stoakes is a must at 7. But as a bowler he will never be fit.

    • Reply posted by Lochender, today at 21:08

      Lochender replied:
      Stokes is one of the best bats in the country and you want him carded at 7
      Really?

  • Comment posted by AlmondBoy, today at 21:01

    Always loved watching Parkinson

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 20:59

    It's good to see his hunger to play for England. If England can field 11 players with that level of hunger the team will be in a good place come win, lose or draw. His time will come, that's for sure.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 20:57

    He must be good at carrying the drinks because they do not use him for his cricket ability

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC