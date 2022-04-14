Ben Duckett has played four Tests for England

LV= County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge, Nottingham (day one) Nottinghamshire 302 (88.1 overs): Duckett 122, Mullaney 44; Neser 3-56 Glamorgan: 33-0 (5 overs) Glamorgan (3 pts) trail Notts (3 pts) by 269 runs with all wickets standing Scorecard

Ben Duckett's 122 put Nottinghamshire in the driving seat before they fell away badly to 302 all out against Glamorgan, who finished on 33-0.

Left-hander Duckett played positively throughout, facing 207 balls and hitting 12 fours.

He added 116 for the fifth wicket with his captain Steven Mullaney (44) but Glamorgan hit back in the final session with the ball.

Michael Neser (3-56) was the most successful Glamorgan bowler.

The Welsh county's attack were not consistent enough in the first two sessions, not helped by Duckett being dropped on 29 off a difficult slip chance by Sam Northeast off David Lloyd, but a late clatter of wickets changed the complexion of the game.

Notts lost Ben Slater for 17, caught by Northeast off Australian paceman Michael Neser, while Haseeb Hameed on 34 was run out backing up by some athletic footwork by James Weighell.

Duckett and Joe Clarke (35) added 67, and although van der Gugten's double strike in mid-afternoon pegged the home side back, Duckett and Mullaney's stand saw home fans eyeing maximum points.

Four wickets then fell in successive overs against the old ball to Michael Hogan and Marnus Labuschagne, who was bowling seam for the first time for Glamorgan rather than his usual leg-spin.

Overseas bowlers James Pattinson and Dane Paterson somehow scrambled the third batting point before Neser finished the innings off.

With Glamorgan facing five overs to bat, Pattinson saw Lloyd edge his second ball to slip only for the umpire's no-ball call to deny him, allowing Lloyd and Andrew Salter to make some useful runs under the lights.

Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores said:

"Ben Duckett did what you want all your top-order players to do. He saw off the new ball and built partnerships with different people along the way. He left well, picked off every scoring opportunity and for the first day on that pitch it was a great innings, which put us in a strong position in the game.

"We dominated the first two sessions to put ourselves in a strong position at tea and we are a little bit frustrated we didn't capitalise more on that, but credit to them for coming back at us.

"We were pleased to get that last batting point because you never know how important it might be. It is a good pitch that gives you a chance with the new ball if you bowl well and we will be looking to do that (in the) morning."

Glamorgan assistant coach David Harrison told BBC Sport Wales:

"Winning the toss and bowling, we erred bowling a bit too full but the way Michael Hogan and Timm van Gugten came out and applied the pressure, and the way we finished picking up six wickets in the last session, puts the day in the balance.

"Marnus Labuschagne has pushed his bowling, we've seen him bowl seam in Australia, he's let us know about it and he bowled really well, took two important wickets.

"Michael Neser in his first bowl back for a number of weeks feels pretty good, hopefully he'll only improve now for the rest of the season.

"Fair play to Andrew Salter and David Lloyd, to get through the last five tricky overs was a great effort. The target will be to get a first innings lead, their pair (Duckett and Mullaney) showed that if you do get in, the going gets easier."