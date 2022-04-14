Last updated on .From the section Counties

Sean Dickson (left) and David Bedingham brought Durham from 34-3 to 265-4

LV= County Championship Division Two, Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day one) Durham 356-6: Bedingham 184*, Dickson 120; Barnes 3-85 Leicestershire: Yet to bat Durham 4 pts, Leicestershire 2 pts Scorecard

Centuries from David Bedingham and Sean Dickson gave Durham a solid start to their County Championship Division Two home opener against Leicestershire at the Riverside.

Durham won the toss on a bright morning at Chester-le-Street and opted to bat first, even without the services of Alex Lees due to a back injury.

Scott Borthwick's men had been reduced to 34-3 after the visitors had got off to a flier, but Bedingham and Dickson staged a fightback with a brilliant partnership worth 231 for the fourth wicket.

Bedingham continued his imperious form from the 2021 campaign with a flawless hundred and was ably supported by Dickson, who replaced the injured Lees at the top of the order and scored his first Durham century in red-ball cricket.

Bedingham remained unbeaten at the close on 184 not out, with the hosts well poised to secure maximum batting points on 356-6.

Barnes finally ended the partnership between Dickson and Bedingham, pinning the former lbw for 120 with a sharp inswinger.

Keegan Petersen was thrust into the Durham line-up after only arriving in the North East on Wednesday, but the South African's debut lasted just 15 deliveries after he played-on with a loose drive from Will Davis' third ball of the day.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network