Derbyshire's Shan Masood has played 25 Tests for Pakistan, most recently in January 2021

LV= County Championship Division Two, Incora County Ground, Derby (day one) Derbyshire 327-2: Masood 201*, Madsen 88* Sussex: Yet to bat Derbyshire 3 pts, Sussex 0 pts Scorecard

A superb career-best unbeaten double century from Derbyshire's Shan Masood dominated the opening day of their County Championship Division Two match against Sussex at Derby.

The Pakistan opener scored a brilliant 201 from 271 balls and shared a county record third-wicket stand against Sussex of 236 with Wayne Madsen, who was 88 not out at the close.

An injury-weakened Sussex attack failed to take a wicket after lunch as Derbyshire closed on an imposing 327-2.

Masood had already impressed with two half-centuries in the opening match at Lord's last week, narrowly missing out on a hundred in the first innings.

He made no mistake this time against a largely inexperienced attack after Derbyshire won the toss and batted first on what looks to be a benign pitch.

With the exception of Steven Finn, the bowling lacked the consistency to apply any sustained pressure and Masood took advantage.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network