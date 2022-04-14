Last updated on .From the section Counties

Simon Harmer (second from right) returned for Essex having played for South Africa against Bangladesh on Monday

LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day one) Somerset 109: Lammonby 48; Harmer 3-14, S Cook 3-17, Steketee 3-47 Essex 109-2: A Cook 59*; C Overton 2-29 Essex (3 pts) are level with Somerset (0 pts) Scorecard

Somerset were dismissed cheaply for a third Championship innings in a row as Essex gained the upper hand.

Having lost the toss, Somerset were bowled out for just 109 with only Tom Lammonby (48) showing any resistance against Essex's bowling attack.

Three wickets each for Simon Harmer (3-14), Sam Cook (3-17) and Mark Steketee (3-49) did the damage for the visitors.

In reply, Alastair Cook (59 not out) passed 25,000 first-class career runs as they closed level on 109-2.

It was another disappointing display with the bat for Somerset following scores of just 180 and 135 in their innings defeat inside three days by Hampshire last week.

Even the return to the side of England pair Craig Overton and Jack Leach, plus Australia international Matt Renshaw in his second stint as an overseas signing, could not boost their performance after being put in.

Early wickets for Essex new-ball pair Sam Cook and Steketee saw them reduced to 49-5 and although opener Lammonby survived being dropped twice on six and 27, he became one of returning spinner Harmer's three wickets in quick time.

Harmer had only just flown back from helping complete a Test series win for South Africa against Bangladesh on Monday to play in this fixture and, brought on to bowl, took his three wickets in just 4.4 overs.

Essex made good work of drawing level with Somerset's under-par total thanks to Alastair Cook and Nick Browne (25) making 64 for the first wicket.

Browne was one of two wickets to fall to Overton as Essex captain Tom Westley (13) was also caught down the legside before stumps.

But Cook chalked off yet another run-scoring milestone in his incredible career when he square cut Ben Green for four to move to 35 and in the process, go past 25,000 first-class runs.

He then compiled his 118th career half-century in the format, which he could convert into a 71st century on Friday if he is to help Essex build a healthy first-innings lead.