Lancashire centurions Dane Vilas and Steven Croft shared a 215-run fourth-wicket stand

LV= County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day one) Lancashire 344-4: Vilas 124, Croft 113*, Wells 39 Kent: Yet to bat Lancashire 3 pts, Kent 1 pt Scorecard

Lancashire pair Dane Vilas and Steven Croft both made centuries as Lancashire made 344-4 on the opening day of their season against Kent at Canterbury.

After being joined by Croft at 80-3, skipper Vilas made 124 in a 215-run fourth-wicket stand in 60 overs.

After 39 from Luke Wells earlier, Phil Salt then came in to hit a quickfire 33 on his debut as he helped Croft put on an further 49 before the close.

Croft survived when he might have been run out, but ended the day on 113.

Matt Milnes and Nathan Gilchrist shared the only four wickets to fall in the day.

