Marcus Harris hit three hundreds in eight first-class matches for Leicestershire in 2021

LV= County Championship Division One, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (day one) Gloucestershire 227: Harris 136; Fisher 4-19, Haris Rauf 3-81 Yorkshire 37: Lyth 24* Yorkshire 3pts, Gloucestershire 1pt Scorecard

Yorkshire's season got off to a solid start as they dominated the opening day against Gloucestershire at Bristol.

Australia opener Marcus Harris took the individual honours with an excellent 136 on his debut out of the hosts' 227.

But it was a great effort from the Yorkshire bowlers as the White Rose, under new management following the winter racism scandal, made a heartening start to their new life.

England seamer Matthew Fisher took 4-19 before the Tykes closed on 37-0.

Former England opener Adam Lyth (24) and George Hill (3) came through a 15-over examination from seamers Ryan Higgins, Matt Taylor, Yorkshire old boy Josh Shaw and one over of spin from Zafar Gohar

After arriving just too late to feature in last week's curtain-raiser against Northamptonshire, 29-year-old Harris made up for lost time, succeeding where most of his team-mates had failed after Gloucestershire had been inserted on a seaming green-top.

After the loss of Chris Dent, ruled out by Covid on the eve of the match, Harris dominated stands of 50 with Ben Charlesworth, 41 with captain Graeme van Buuren, and 53 with Miles Hammond.

Picking up where he left off last season with Leicestershire, for whom he averaged 54.58 in eight matches, Harris looked set to carry his bat, only to be ninth out, a victim for visiting skipper Steve Patterson.

Fisher did most of the damage, while Pakistan all-rounder Haris Rauf, although at times a bit wayward, weighed in with 3-81.